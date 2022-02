The boss of Ocado has played down suggestions that inflation is hitting food prices.Tim Steiner said he has no concerns that shoppers will abandon the grocery business, which is seen as one of the more expensive online players in the market, as the cost-of-living crisis grows.Speaking as the company revealed that losses trebled last year following huge investment in new robots and warehouses, he said: “We tend to kind of follow the market on pricing.People eat one meal out less a week and actually end up spending more money in a supermarket as they eat an extra meal at home...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 11 DAYS AGO