Areas of the City of Ithaca are starting to experience localized flooding caused by ice jams in the creeks of the City. Motorists are advised to avoid the South Meadow Street if possible due to flooding conditions. In addition, other areas of the City have experienced icy conditions due to residual water remaining in the streets. All of the creeks in the City are being monitored closely, and officials will be in contact with the National Weather Service to prepare for impacts that the weather may create later in the week.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO