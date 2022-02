MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida native Thelma Vernell Anderson Gibson is a true living history maker and now her niece is carrying on her legacy. With a gleeful smile, Dr. Todra Anderson-Rhodes gushed over a memory of her aunt attending her graduation. “I was really ecstatic to celebrate it with her because I graduated from business school with my masters on that same day and she was there with me! So my aunt has been someone who’ve I’ve always been able to count on,” she said. Now 95 years old, Gibson attained her goals at a time it was uncommon to...

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO