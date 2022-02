ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem High school students and their instructor change up the ingredients of their Culinary 2 class after the weather forces them to cook from afar. Typically the aroma from Erin Watson’s classroom fills the halls of Harlem High School but recently when the temperatures dipped outside she was forced to scramble to help her students make their soup dumplings at home. “I can only see so much of the screen I think that looks right but I’m not exactly sure so that was super tricky,” said Watson.

