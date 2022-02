TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball has lived up to its preseason hype. After beginning its season with four wins out West in the Candrea Classic, the No. 2 Crimson Tide continued its winning ways inside Rhoads Stadium on Friday night, recording a 10-2 victory over Evansville before edging out No. 8 Virginia Tech, 1-0. Alabama will look to extend its perfect run Saturday as it begins an afternoon doubleheader with a rematch against Virginia Tech at 1:30 p.m. CT before taking on Middle Tennessee State 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game. The Crimson Tide will then wrap up its play in the tournament by facing MTSU again on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

