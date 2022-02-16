Love Thy Neighbour star Jack Smethurst dead: Actor passes away peacefully aged 89 as his son posts tribute saying 'he brought joy to many'

Love Thy Neighbour star Jack Smethurst has died at the age of 89.

The actor was known for playing Eddie Booth in the controversial sitcom which aired from 1972 to 1976 on ITV.

Screen star Jack died peacefully while surrounded by his loved ones, according to the Daily Star.

His son Adam posted a tribute to the star after his death, saying: 'Today we said farewell to our dear Dad. He was much loved and brought joy to many. Our entire family give thanks to a long and fruitful life. Jack Smethurst 1932 - 2022.'

The actor got married to his wife Barbara Nicholls in 1957 and had four children with her, including Adam.

A representative at Jack's agency Pemberton Associates said: 'We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former client, Jack Smethurst.

'He had a very long career, appearing in many iconic films and series.

'He had thousands of amazing stories and was a genuinely lovely man. RIP Jack.'

In addition to Love Thy Neighbour, Eddie appeared in The Love Of Ada, Carry On Sergeant, The Rag Trade; Dinnerladies, Here's Harry, Watch Your Stern and Doctor At Large.

Jack was born on 9 April 1932 in the Collyhurst area of Manchester.

He completed national service in the RAF before going to forge out a career in comedy and the performing arts.

The actor studied at the London Academy of Dramatic Arts before he was cast in Love Thy Neighbour.

The show told the stories two neighbours, one white man and one black man, living in Twickenham.

Written by Vince Powell and Harry Driver, the programme focused on racial feuding between the two couples but was often attacked for promoting racial stereotypes.

Its defenders claimed it had been written to reduce racial friction by showing bigotry at its most ridiculous. A 2007 re-boot, switching the roles of the central characters, proved short-lived.

In 2001, Rudolph Walker, who played the black neighbour, wrote in The Guardian that the comedy was about 'a black guy and a white guy being damned stupid'.

In 2016, Jack said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 that his acting work virtually dried up after he appeared on the series, saying that he felt he'd been 'typecast'.

He said: 'I don't think it was the racial content; I think it's the fact that your face is so familiar.

'I think people are a lot more adaptable now in accepting that an actor who was playing one role is playing a different role this time.

'It must have lost me a few roles, but I more than made up for it. It's been a chequered career but it's been a rewarding one. I've enjoyed every minute.'

The couple's son Adam is also a famous actor and a writer. He has starred in TV shows such as Marple, Lewis, and Casualty.

He is married to his wife Rakie Ayola, who is also an actress, with the couple having two children together.

After Love Thy Neighbour ended, Jack's film appearances were rare, but included Chariots of Fire (1981), King Ralph (1991) (which re-united him with his co-star Rudolph Walker) and 1996's La Passione.

He also played four different characters in Coronation Street - a brewery drayman in 1961, and in January 1967 Percy Bridge, who tried to con Elsie Tanner.

Between 1980 and 1983, he occasionally appeared as Johnny Webb, one of the men on Eddie Yeats' bin round.

In 2001, he returned for several months as Stan Wagstaff, a friend of Jimmy Kelly, who left his allotment to Jack Duckworth.

Smethurst also starred in Vince Powell's seven-part BBC Radio 2 slice-of-life sitcom A Proper Charlie in 1984.

He also worked on stage in Australia when he appeared in the play Run for Your Wife during 1987 and 1988, and the production toured the country.

The star then made several appearances as Davenport in Britain's longest-running television sitcom Last Of The Summer Wine in 1997.