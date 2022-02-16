ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Love Thy Neighbour star Jack Smethurst dead: Actor passes away peacefully aged 89 as his son posts tribute saying 'he brought joy to many'

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Love Thy Neighbour star Jack Smethurst has died at the age of 89.

The actor was known for playing Eddie Booth in the controversial sitcom which aired from 1972 to 1976 on ITV.

Screen star Jack died peacefully while surrounded by his loved ones, according to the Daily Star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQfoq_0eGTVHk600
Sad news: Love Thy Neighbour star Jack Smethurst has died at the age of 89 - he died peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones

His son Adam posted a tribute to the star after his death, saying: 'Today we said farewell to our dear Dad. He was much loved and brought joy to many. Our entire family give thanks to a long and fruitful life. Jack Smethurst 1932 - 2022.'

The actor got married to his wife Barbara Nicholls in 1957 and had four children with her, including Adam.

A representative at Jack's agency Pemberton Associates said: 'We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former client, Jack Smethurst.

'He had a very long career, appearing in many iconic films and series.

'He had thousands of amazing stories and was a genuinely lovely man. RIP Jack.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyozC_0eGTVHk600
On screen: The actor was known for playing Eddie Booth in the controversial sitcom which aired from 1972 to 1976 (pictured with Love Thy Neighbour co-star Rudolph Walker in 1973)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhXwt_0eGTVHk600
family: His son Adam posted a tribute to the star saying: 'Today we said farewell to our dear Dad. He was much loved and brought joy to many'

In addition to Love Thy Neighbour, Eddie appeared in The Love Of Ada, Carry On Sergeant, The Rag Trade; Dinnerladies, Here's Harry, Watch Your Stern and Doctor At Large.

Jack was born on 9 April 1932 in the Collyhurst area of Manchester.

He completed national service in the RAF before going to forge out a career in comedy and the performing arts.

The actor studied at the London Academy of Dramatic Arts before he was cast in Love Thy Neighbour.

The show told the stories two neighbours, one white man and one black man, living in Twickenham.

Written by Vince Powell and Harry Driver, the programme focused on racial feuding between the two couples but was often attacked for promoting racial stereotypes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rrp4f_0eGTVHk600
Telling the tale: The show told the stories two neighbours, one white man and one black man, living in Twickenham

Its defenders claimed it had been written to reduce racial friction by showing bigotry at its most ridiculous. A 2007 re-boot, switching the roles of the central characters, proved short-lived.

In 2001, Rudolph Walker, who played the black neighbour, wrote in The Guardian that the comedy was about 'a black guy and a white guy being damned stupid'.

In 2016, Jack said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 that his acting work virtually dried up after he appeared on the series, saying that he felt he'd been 'typecast'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7PKv_0eGTVHk600
Close to the bone: Written by Vince Powell and Harry Driver, the programme focused on racial feuding between the two couples but was often attacked for promoting racial stereotypes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICdn4_0eGTVHk600
Aging: Jack is pictured in February 2020 with a fan where he looked visibly older 

He said: 'I don't think it was the racial content; I think it's the fact that your face is so familiar.

'I think people are a lot more adaptable now in accepting that an actor who was playing one role is playing a different role this time.

'It must have lost me a few roles, but I more than made up for it. It's been a chequered career but it's been a rewarding one. I've enjoyed every minute.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaYMu_0eGTVHk600
Honest: In 2016, Jack said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 that his acting work virtually dried up after he appeared on the series, saying that he felt he'd been 'typecast'

The couple's son Adam is also a famous actor and a writer. He has starred in TV shows such as Marple, Lewis, and Casualty.

He is married to his wife Rakie Ayola, who is also an actress, with the couple having two children together.

After Love Thy Neighbour ended, Jack's film appearances were rare, but included Chariots of Fire (1981), King Ralph (1991) (which re-united him with his co-star Rudolph Walker) and 1996's La Passione.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPnMx_0eGTVHk600
Star: Jack (centre) is pictured in 2015 with actress Vicki Michelle and Aimi MacDonald at an event in London 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T78YZ_0eGTVHk600
Busy: After Love Thy Neighbour ended, his film appearances were rare, but included Chariots of Fire (1981), King Ralph (1991)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJUcD_0eGTVHk600
Show: Nina Baden-Semper, Jack, Rudolph Walker and Kate Williams are pictured in Love Thy Neighbour in 1973

He also played four different characters in Coronation Street - a brewery drayman in 1961, and in January 1967 Percy Bridge, who tried to con Elsie Tanner.

Between 1980 and 1983, he occasionally appeared as Johnny Webb, one of the men on Eddie Yeats' bin round.

In 2001, he returned for several months as Stan Wagstaff, a friend of Jimmy Kelly, who left his allotment to Jack Duckworth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bItuL_0eGTVHk600
Dynamic duo: Jack and Rudolph were the main characters of Love Thy Neighbour 

Smethurst also starred in Vince Powell's seven-part BBC Radio 2 slice-of-life sitcom A Proper Charlie in 1984.

He also worked on stage in Australia when he appeared in the play Run for Your Wife during 1987 and 1988, and the production toured the country.

The star then made several appearances as Davenport in Britain's longest-running television sitcom Last Of The Summer Wine in 1997.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XuZXB_0eGTVHk600
Stars of the show: Tommy Godfrey, Jack and Keith Marsh are pictured in Love Thy Neighbour together 

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Jack Smethurst, actor best known for playing a racist shop steward in the controversial but popular sitcom Love Thy Neighbour – obituary

Jack Smethurst, who has died aged 89, starred in the controversial and politically incorrect 1970s sitcom Love Thy Neighbour (ITV, 1972-76), an early prime time television excursion into modern multiculturalism which explored tensions between a black and a white family living next door to each other. Smethurst played the white...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudolph Walker
Person
Jack Smethurst
Daily Beast

‘NCIS’ Actor Who Changed His Tune on Vaccine Dies of COVID Complications

Vachik Mangassarian, a veteran character actor known for his roles on NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications. Representatives for Mangassarian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in Burbank, California. The Iran-born Armenian star moved to...
BURBANK, CA
TODAY.com

How the late Anna Nicole Smith is living on through her teenage daughter

Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his former partner Anna Nicole Smith, who died 15 years ago today at age 39. “She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance,” Birkhead began a poignant Instagram post on Tuesday. “Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Neighbours#King Ralph#Eddie Booth#Itv#The Daily Star#Pemberton Associates#The Rag Trade
Primetimer

Lisa Ling says it was a "mistake" to say Joy Behar told her she was "talking too much" when she guest co-hosted The View last month

Ling wanted to clarify her comments she made Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I said that when I was a guest co-host of the @theviewabc last week, that during a commercial break, @joyvbehar told me I was talking too much. Joy emailed me to say she didn’t say I was 'talking too much,' but rather that I was 'talking over' them. As you see, this incident was reported by PEOPLE and other outlets and infers that because I had a differing opinion from her, that she shut me down. That wasn’t the case and I have a great relationship with Joy."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

300K+
Followers
16K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy