ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

'I thought this was a free country': Canadian woman slams cop for hounding her at home when she posted on Facebook that she might attend Freedom Convoy protest

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQzkR_0eGTV67M00
Nadine Ellis-Maffei said the police visit was like the 'thought police and Big Brother' knocking at her door

A Canadian woman has slammed police for making an unannounced visit to her home in response to her Facebook posts supporting the Freedom Convoy protests.

Nadine Ellis-Maffei posted video last Thursday showing an Ontario Provincial Police officer knocking on the door of her home near Peterborough to hand her a card and a pamphlet after seeing her post to a Facebook group.

Ellis-Maffei had written on social media that she was considering attending the protest in Ottawa. She said she had not been part of any demonstrations at that point.

'Because of the protests happening province wide, yes we have been monitoring the protest. So there's a protest coming up, I'm simply providing information about a peaceful protest,' the officer said in the video taken last Thursday by Ellis-Maffei.

'I was flabbergasted,' the mother of three, who operates a farm in Ontario's Peterborough County, told the Toronto Sun. 'I still can't believe it.'

Ellis-Maffei compared the incident to the 'thought police and Big Brother' from the dystopian novel 1984.

'I thought this was a free country,' she said, explaining that she had considered attending one of the protests, but didn't think it was appropriate for the police to visit her over her social media posts.

'To say I'm furious is an understatement,' she said in a Facebook post about the incident. 'This is not ok. Ever!!!'

'What you see here in my video is not an OPP officer politely coming to my home to give me inform about how to peacefully protest,' she added.

'This is a violation of my privacy in every way, intimidation tactics and a huge waste of my tax dollars. It will not be tolerated.'

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is considering using his extraordinary powers under the Emergencies Act to establish 'no-go' zones in Ottawa to dispel the remaining protests in the nation's capital.

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the video to the Sun but declined further comment, and it's not clear how many similar visits the service made in response to social media posts.

Canadian police on Wednesday warned demonstrators opposed to Covid rules who have been clogging Ottawa streets for nearly three weeks to leave or face arrest, fines and seizure of their trucks, according to AFP.

Federal authorities, meanwhile, negotiated a peaceful end to the last of several recent blockades by protesters of border crossings between Canada and the United States.

'You must leave the area now,' Ottawa police said in a notice distributed to truckers outside parliament.

Anyone blocking streets or assisting others in doing so will be arrested and face charges, the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314yZJ_0eGTV67M00
Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is considering using his extraordinary powers under the Emergencies Act to establish 'no-go' zones in Ottawa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3YUu_0eGTV67M00
A shirtless protestor participates in a blockade of downtown streets near the parliament in Ottawa on Wednesday as a demonstration led by truck drivers continues

Police also warned that anyone charged or convicted for taking part in the illegal demonstration may, in addition to criminal penalties, be barred from travelling to the United States.

As the notices were handed out, AFP journalists saw hundreds of trucks continuing to occupy streets in the parliamentary precinct, intermittently honking horns -- despite an extension Wednesday of a court order against the deafening noises, obtained by an area resident fed up with the disruptions.

'We're still a lot of trucks holding the line,' trucker David Shaw, 65, told AFP. If arrested, he added: 'I'll keep coming back.'

Fellow Trucker Jan Grouin, 42, decried Trudeau's decision earlier this week to impose a state of emergency, calling it 'a little overreacting maybe to think that we are terrorists.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When will Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest end?

The “Freedom Convoy” of disgruntled long-haul truck drivers who crossed Canada to denounce tightening Covid-19 vaccine rules have now been present in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, for almost two weeks – and their protest looks no closer to reaching its end.The truckers originally set out from Prince Rupert in the far east of British Columbia on 23 January to express their anger at the loss of vaccine exemption status for cross-border drivers, meaning that the unvaxxed returning from assignments in the US faced a gruelling 14-day quarantine period.The issue only ever affected around 16,000 hauliers – given that 85...
PROTESTS
Fortune

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act for first-time in country’s history as ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests rage on

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked the Emergencies Act for the first-time in the country's history in an effort to quash the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, which have disrupted daily life in Ottawa, Canada's capital, and choked off hundreds of millions of dollars in vital cross-border trade with the U.S.
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

Canadian truck drivers distance themselves from ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

In just a matter of weeks, Canadian truck drivers protesting coronavirus vaccine mandates became the unexpected darlings of the global right wing. Republican politicians showered the truckers, who descended on the Canadian capital, with praise. Copycat convoys gathered from New Zealand to France. The protests against U.S. and Canadian regulations...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#The Freedom Convoy#Ontario Provincial Police#The Toronto Sun#Big Brother#Opp
The Independent

US-born skater who was lambasted in China speaks out over Olympic nightmare

US-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who competes for China and was attacked on Chinese social media after falling during the Olympics, has spoken out about the ordeal. “I am an Olympian; no one can take that away from me,” she wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday. “It’s all about the journey. I persevered through years of adversity, and came out a stronger person. Last night was my final skate on Olympic ice and I took in every moment of it,” she said. It was her first post since the attacks against her began. Many posted positive and supported comments,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russian posters warn troops not to use TikTok for fear of giving away military secrets in modern-day equivalent to the wartime 'walls have ears' campaign

Russian security chiefs have launched an advertising campaign urging troops not to use social media networks such as TikTok for fear of giving away military secrets. As fears grow of an invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military published posters of a Russian soldier saying ‘Nyet’ – meaning ‘No’ – as he is passed a phone with the TikTok app logo on it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
The Independent

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy