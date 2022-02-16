ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Tag Heuer Porsche Dominates in their First Victory in Formula E at the Mexico E-Prix

By Adam Sinclair
 3 days ago
Pascal Wehrlein led home André Lotterer in a historic one-two for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team in Mexico City, with the pair finishing nine seconds clear of the pack, and both driver and team sealing maiden victories in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Porsche...

FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers will not compete in the Daytona 500

Two of the drivers on the entry list for the Daytona 500 will not compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday, February 20 with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but not all of the 42 drivers on the entry list for this race will compete in it.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This New Concept Is a Stylish Coupé on the Outside, But a Formula E Racer on the Inside

DS sees no reason why a race car has to look like a race car. The marque, which is a subsidiary of Citroen, has just unveiled a new concept car called the E-Tense Performance. The EV isn’t just a stylish sports car, though, it’s actually the company’s Techeetah Formula E race car wrapped up in a gorgeous new body. The E-Tense Performance may be built on the bones of a race car, but any discussion about the vehicle has to start with its design. The concept is easily one of the most striking concepts of the very young year. It looks similar...
CARS
topgear.com

DS E-Tense Performance: first look at 804bhp, Formula E-engined supercar

One-off prototype gets dual-motor setup from a single-seater racing car. Is very powerful. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. DS has revealed the latest iteration of its E-Tense concept. This time it’s called ‘Performance’, and as the...
CARS
Person
Robin Frijns
Person
Edoardo Mortara
SlashGear

DS E-Tense Performance is a stunning Formula E racing car for the road

DS Automobiles is the luxury sub-brand of French automaker Citroen, and the brand has since announced that it will only be making all-electric and hybrid vehicles by 2025. Currently, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is the only EV in its stable, but it seems DS has plans to conquer the hyper-EV race with its newest one-off concept: The E-Tense Performance. … Continue reading
CARS
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - NCWTS Daytona Quotes - Ben Rhodes

BEN RHODES, No. 99 EXT Extreme Hair Therapy Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing. How do you feel going into Daytona as the reigning, defending champion?. “Pretty good you know; practice will make me feel better. I kind of have like a metric that I do my own mental metric on how I think the truck is going to race aerodynamically and for stability, trying to get around a few people and try certain moves that, you know, allow me to kind of get a baseline so my crew chief (Rich Lushes) wants me to kind of follow his plan, but I'm gonna maybe do a little bit of my own thing sprinkled in there. Hopefully he doesn't hear this but yeah, I mean, that'll tell me right away. Last year, we qualified 23rd, I think. There was a lot of like, historically slow trucks in front of us. So, I don't think it's necessarily an indicator of how you qualify here. So yeah, I you know, I feel great. There's an answer. That was a long-winded short answer.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kurt Busch Finishes Ninth in First Duel at Daytona

KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. “We learned quite a bit as a group. All of the little things that we had to do with the team with pit stops, pit strategy, the car’s handling, the draft. We never were in the middle of people that would roll with us because we were the only Toyota, so we did a really good job to push the group that we were with. I leapfrogged manufacturers after the pit sequence, because we were on two tires with those guys, and we couldn’t just quite hang on with that group and then I didn’t get a chance to mix it up and really see what the draft and handling were all about in the end, but the night time conditions really mask a lot of the handling. I’m expecting handling to come more into play on Sunday at three in the afternoon.”
MOTORSPORTS
#Formula E#Porsches#Tag#Abb#Fia#Rokit#Swiss Italian#Foro Sol#Ds Techeetah#Ds#Mercedes Eq#Envision Racing#Drivers
Speedway Digest

Burton 10th in Pole Qualifying for the Daytona 500

In his first qualifying attempt since taking the wheel of the No. 21 Motorcraft/DEX Imaging Mustang, rookie Harrison Burton advanced to the second round of qualifying for the Daytona 500 and wound up with the 10th best time. He also was the fastest rookie in qualifying. Burton’s lap at 179.508...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Jacques Villeneuve Qualifies for Daytona 500

Acques Villeneuve, driver of the No. 27 Hezeberg Engineering Systems Ford Mustang, has won the 1995 Indianapolis 500 and 1997 Formula 1 World Championship, and on Sunday he’ll have the opportunity to claim the Daytona 500 after clinching a spot in the field with his qualifying run tonight. He spoke about the opportunity that lies ahead to members of the media.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. FULL SEASON: Ty Gibbs will compete full time in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Monster Energy will be the primary sponsor for a majority of races this season, including Daytona, while Interstate Batteries and Sport Clips will also have primary sponsorship during the year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Chevy NCS at Daytona: Chevrolet Captures Tenth Consecutive Daytona 500 Pole

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Kyle Larson picked up where he left off: at the top of the leaderboard. The Team Chevy driver laid down a lap of 49.68 seconds, at a speed of 181.859 mph, in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to mark Larson’s first-career Daytona 500 pole. In the Next Gen Camaro ZL1’s points-paying debut in the NCS competition, Chevrolet has topped the qualifying leaderboard for the tenth-consecutive year to secure the pole position and lead the field to the green in the 64th running of the Daytona 500.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RFK Racing Ushers in New Era in Dramatic Fashion; Sweeps Daytona Duels

RFK Racing ushered in a new era in grand fashion on Thursday night, sweeping the Daytona Duel races and setting the tone as the team launches forward into the 2022 season. Brad Keselowski patiently baited his time in Duel 1, moving his No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford into P1 with four laps remaining in the race and never looking back. Chris Buescher’s Fastenal Ford led 17 laps and ran most of the field in the field’s top two.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Finalizes International Broadcast Rights Agreements with Fox Sports Mexico and Bandeirantes to Bring National Series Races to Latin America

NASCAR today announced broadcast rights agreements with Fox Sports Mexico and Bandeirantes to ensure that NASCAR races will be available to race fans across all of Latin America. Both agreements run through 2024, and include all three national series, the NASCAR Mexico Series, and sister properties IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, and American Flat Track.
MOTORSPORTS
