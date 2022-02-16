HFD rescue man, 29, stranded on Mokulua Island after losing kayak

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

