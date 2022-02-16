ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

HFD rescue man, 29, stranded on Mokulua Island after losing kayak

By Ray Anne Galzote
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLaHd_0eGTUD6Z00

HFD reported a kayaker left Kailua Beach Park around 8 p.m. on Feb. 15. However, he called 911 about six hours later because he got stranded on the northern Mokulua Island.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
Kailua, HI
Accidents
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Kailua, HI
Crime & Safety
City
Kailua, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hfd#Kayaks#Kayaker#Beach Park
KHON2

Chances of showers remain for east end of state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate trade winds will continue into the weekend, along with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will shift out of the north-northeast over the weekend, with the best rainfall chances remaining over and around the Big Island.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Showers likely for windward areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate trade winds will continue through the holiday weekend, then strengthen during the upcoming work week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, while also developing across leeward sections during the afternoons this weekend.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHON2

KHON2

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy