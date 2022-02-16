WBR Signs Rispoli to Ride KTM in Mission Production Twins

BEN RHODES, No. 99 EXT Extreme Hair Therapy Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing. How do you feel going into Daytona as the reigning, defending champion?. “Pretty good you know; practice will make me feel better. I kind of have like a metric that I do my own mental metric on how I think the truck is going to race aerodynamically and for stability, trying to get around a few people and try certain moves that, you know, allow me to kind of get a baseline so my crew chief (Rich Lushes) wants me to kind of follow his plan, but I'm gonna maybe do a little bit of my own thing sprinkled in there. Hopefully he doesn't hear this but yeah, I mean, that'll tell me right away. Last year, we qualified 23rd, I think. There was a lot of like, historically slow trucks in front of us. So, I don't think it's necessarily an indicator of how you qualify here. So yeah, I you know, I feel great. There's an answer. That was a long-winded short answer.”

