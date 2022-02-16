ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBR Signs Rispoli to Ride KTM in Mission Production Twins

By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wally Brown Racing is excited to confirm that it has signed James Rispoli to ride for the team for the upcoming 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season. Last month, WBR announced it was developing a KTM 890 Duke with plans to field it in a limited schedule in the Mission Production...

