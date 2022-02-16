ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Andretti to Pilot No. 98 KULR Technology Group / Curb Honda for 250th Career INDYCAR Start

By Adam Sinclair
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KULR Technology Group (NYSE American: KULR) has joined five-time Indy 500 championship winning team, Andretti Autosport, to serve as the primary sponsor of Marco Andretti’s No. 98 Honda for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge. The 2022 Greatest Spectacle in Racing will mark the third-generation driver’s 250th...

