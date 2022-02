Here’s a roundup of recent funding news from Pacific Northwest startups:. Modumetal, a Seattle-area industrial startup that makes coating technologies, raised $14 million in a round led by Atlas Innovate and Rotor Capital. Founded in 2007, the company says its nanolaminated materials outperform conventional metal. It sells to sectors such as transportation, energy, infrastructure, and more. Modumetal founder and former CEO Christina Lomasney was terminated by the board in 2020; she recently joined the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Modumetal is now led by CEO Dennis Creech, a former executive at Hess and Shell Oil.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO