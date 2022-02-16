ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

FBI agent reads text messages, social media posts of Ahmaud Arbery's killers regularly using N-word, racial slurs during hate crime trial

WMAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK, Ga. — *WARNING: The following article contains language that some may find offensive. The federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery continued Wednesday with disturbing testimony from Agent Amy Vaughan with the FBI’s counterterrorism department. She lead the team in reviewing digital evidence from the...

www.13wmaz.com

