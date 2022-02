After the market closed on February 9th, the management team at The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. On the whole, the company reported some rather exciting details, indicating for investors that the worst for the business is almost certainly behind it. The company boasted strong results for its streaming services and revealed that its theme parks and related assets are truly coming back to life. Unfortunately, cash flows were negative for the quarter and debt at the company increased. But that should be considered nothing more than a slight stumbling block in the grand scheme of things. For the most part, investors should be incredibly happy with recent results as the company continues to strive to create significant shareholder value just as it has for decades.

