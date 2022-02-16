ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seeking info, videos after back-to-back catalytic converter thefts in James City County

By Nexstar, Nathan Crawford
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY/NEXSTAR) — Police in James City County are asking for the public’s help in investigating a series of recent catalytic converter thefts.

According to the police, multiple catalytic converters were stolen overnight on February 8 and 9. All of the catalytic converters were taken out of parked cars in Longhill Grove, Regency at Longhill, Steeplechase Apartments and on Carriage House Way.

Those with information or home security videos are asking to contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Catalytic converters, which help scrub pollutants from your engine’s exhaust, have become more and more attractive to thieves in recent years . Thanks to the increasing prices of the precious metals used in the production — i.e, platinum, rhodium and palladium — an ill-gotten catalytic converter can “typically” fetch between $50 and $250 when sold to an unscrupulous recycling facility, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

The pandemic has only driven up demand and prices of these precious metals. Rhodium, alone, is currently valued at over $16,000 per ounce.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

