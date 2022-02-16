ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Sacramento Police: 1 injured in Franklin Boulevard shooting

By Jonathan Taraya
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPBsM_0eGTSRQl00

The Latest – Wednesday, Feb. 16

1:10 p.m.

Police tweeted that Franklin Boulevard has been closed off between 14th Avenue and Sutterville Road as they investigate the shooting.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning on Franklin Boulevard in South Sacramento.

Sacramento police officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 11:45 a.m. near 15th Avenue.

Sacramento shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, 2 others wounded

When they arrived, they found someone suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been reported by police.

No additional information about the shooter or the victim was released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Stockton officials work to combat violence after wave of homicides

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police detectives have been working around the clock as a wave of homicides impacts the city.  Five people have been shot and killed since Feb. 11, and police said to expect a show of force through the weekend to prevent any more violence.  While family and friends mourned the death […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Public Safety#Franklin Boulevard
FOX40

1 dead, 1 injured after law-enforcement helicopter crashes in Newport Beach: Police

One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in Newport Beach Saturday night. The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore. […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
FOX40

Stockton experiences four homicides in five days

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A vigil is being held in Stockton for one of the four people who died this week during a surge in homicides.  There have been four homicides in five days, leaving several families forever changed.  “He loved me so much, and this wasn’t part of his plan. Like it wasn’t something […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case. The sheriff’s office says the property […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
FOX40

Investigators reveal Mariposa family’s last message, data from phone

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office have revealed an unsuccessful text message sent by a Mariposa man who was found dead along with his family and dog on a Mariposa County trail in August, along with other data recovered from his phone. Deputies investigating the death of Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen […]
MARIPOSA, CA
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy