Prissy was 6 or 7 years old when we moved to Indiana. She was a precocious little girl filled with some of the most profound questions I’ve ever been asked. Some of them caught me off guard, rising from the backseat of my car, where she sat as we took trips to the zoo and to visit family members in Cincinnati. On that visit, she insisted on bringing a friend: a medium sized stuffed dog that I said I was not going to carry. She lugged him around to stores and museums, graciously accepting compliments from cashiers and keeping a chokehold at his neck.

