Real Estate

PennyWise podcast: Is it time for a HELOC comeback?

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the Home Equity Line of Credit? HELOC use fell following the housing bust in 2008. So why could it make a comeback this year?. Host Teri Barr is talking with Holden Lewis, a Mortgage and Real...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Anchorage Daily News

Podcast: It’s time to blow up AIDEA

“With All Due Respect” is a podcast featuring Andrew Halcro with opinions about Alaska politics, life and entertainment. It can be heard here and wherever you listen to podcasts. Episode 51 (25:35) Alaska’s infatuation with big megaprojects continue to distract from the hard work of building a better economy....
ANCHORAGE, AK
9to5Mac

Stacktrace Podcast 173: “The fabric of space-time”

SwiftUI for animations, prototyping, and game development. Plus, a second review of the M1 Max-based MacBook Pro, and an update on how well it performs for gaming. Sponsored by Sentry: Actionable iOS error tracking and performance monitoring. Try Sentry for free today. New users can use the code ‘STACKTRACE‘ during sign-up to get 3 free months of Sentry.
COMPUTERS
Indy100

Wordle 248: What is the answer for today?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.Wordle has taken the internet by storm – it's almost hard to fathom what life was like before it.Since the New York Times bought the viral game out for an undisclosed seven-figure amount at the end of January, people have criticised the viral game for becoming "too difficult." So much so, it has become a meme. Not only has the level of difficulty irked players, but there have been many glitches such as lost streaks, words being removed as guesses and the word of the day showing two different answers.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIf...
TECHNOLOGY
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish looks unrecognisable in latest Instagram

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joe Rogan podcast vanishes from Spotify

The Joe Rogan Experience disappeared from Spotify on Monday morning, with users unable to access it from the streaming giant’s website, iPhone app and Android app.It is not clear why the hugely popular podcast was down, though it comes amid controversy surrounding Spotify’s flagship show.The show also briefly disappeared on Friday, with Spotify blaming technical issues. The Independent has contacted Spotify for more information on the latest outage.The online streaming service secured exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast last year in a deal reported to be worth more than $100 million.Several high profile artists recently pulled their music from Spotify,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

CBS Series' Spinoff Reportedly Canceled at Paramount+

Time's up for a CBS favorite newsmagazine's spinoff plans. Paramount+ has reportedly canceled 60 Minutes Plus, the spinoff series for one of its most iconic shows on CBS, 60 Minutes. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021 but according to a report by Variety, the streaming companion to the CBS broadcast series was canceled abruptly last month.
TV SERIES

