PennyWise podcast: Is it time for a HELOC comeback?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.Wordle has taken the internet by storm – it's almost hard to fathom what life was like before it.Since the New York Times bought the viral game out for an undisclosed seven-figure amount at the end of January, people have criticised the viral game for becoming "too difficult." So much so, it has become a meme. Not only has the level of difficulty irked players, but there have been many glitches such as lost streaks, words being removed as guesses and the word of the day showing two different answers.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIf...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 MINUTES AGO