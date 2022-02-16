ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Actor from Fort Wayne sentenced in $650 million Ponzi scheme

WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mM0uV_0eGTS3Zo00

LOS ANGELES (WANE) — A Los Angeles man originally from Fort Wayne has been sentenced for operating what prosecutors called the biggest Ponzi scheme in Hollywood history.

Zachary Joseph Horwitz, 35, a 2005 Carroll High School graduate, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and was ordered to pay $230,361,884 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of securities fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, between 2014 and 2021, Horwitz raised at least $650 million with bogus claims that investor money would be used to acquire licensing rights to films that HBO and Netflix purportedly had agreed to distribute abroad. Many investors were personal friends, the DOJ said.

Actor from Fort Wayne accused in Ponzi scheme involving film rights

Horwitz’s company never acquired film rights or entered into any distribution agreements with HBO or Netflix. Film licensing agreements and distribution agreements were fake, the DOJ said.

Investors started to complain after Horwitz’s company began defaulting on notes in 2019.

“Defendant Zachary Horwitz portrayed himself as a Hollywood success story,” prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum. “He branded himself as an industry player, who, through his company…leveraged his relationships with online streaming platforms like HBO and Netflix to sell them foreign film distribution rights at a steady premium…But, as his victims came to learn, [Horwitz] was not a successful businessman or Hollywood insider. He just played one in real life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 3

David S
3d ago

"Many investors were personal friends, the DOJ said." With a friend like him, who needs enemies?Also, He ripped them off for 650 million. However, he only has to pay back a little less than 230 million? That's a difference of approximately 420 million. Not a bad profit , in trade for prison time.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Ponzi Scheme#Actor#Carroll High School#Hbo#Doj#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Court docs: Woodburn man threw dog and broke its leg

Austin C. Easterday, 26, of Woodburn was charged Friday with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal. He was released Friday on his own recognizance, according to Steve Stone, public information officer for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Easterday admitted to his girlfriend that he “may have been a little too rough,” with their puppy, Sampson, […]
WOODBURN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy