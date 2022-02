For more than thirty years, the Older Adults Protective Services Act (OAPSA) has served as the cornerstone of Pennsylvania’s system for providing necessary protective services to protect the health, safety, and welfare of older adults who are at risk of exploitation, neglect, abuse and abandonment. Pennsylvania is home to more than 3 million older adults aged 60 and older, and there are tens of thousands of seniors aged 85 and older living in the Commonwealth who require increased support to remain in their homes.

