NFL

Rams Version of Hollywood Sign an Absolute Catastrophe

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago

In honor of the Los Angeles Rams winning their first Super Bowl since their return to the City of Angels, the iconic Hollywood sign underwent some changes. Those changes were implemented today for the Rams' Super Bowl parade. Pictures are circulating, and I won't beat around the bush: this is a complete disaster. Utter catastrophe. An epic fail. A total calamity.

I see what the vision was. The execution was... flawed, we'll say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0ZGH_0eGTRkHt00
The Hollywood Sign Changes To Honor The Los Angeles Rams Winning Super Bowl LVI / David Livingston/GettyImages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22o1tj_0eGTRkHt00
The Hollywood Sign Changes To Honor The Los Angeles Rams Winning Super Bowl LVI / David Livingston/GettyImages

I just really don't know how this got past the ideation stage. It is understandable that they aren't going to completely remove the Hollywood sign and instead opted for some kind of covering, I guess, but maybe don't do it if things get that complicated. It looks like gibberish. In an unbelievable twist of fate, somebody made a worse sign than BoJack Horseman's Hollywoo.

Comments / 1

The Big Lead

Antonio Brown and Masked Kanye West Provide Super Bowl LVI's Weirdest Moment

The stars are out in full force at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. It's a veritable who's who with the SoFi Stadium scoreboard identifying the glitziest and most glamorous with great speed and competency. No shot will be weirder, though, than the one early in the second quarter showing Antonio Brown next to Kanye West. Rare is the occasion when the former NFL wide receiver is the less combustible party in the frame.
NFL
The Big Lead

Super Bowl Parking Prices in Los Angeles are Absolutely Insane

Driving and parking in Los Angeles has always been an issue. Too many cars and not enough room combine to create a typically-disastrous situation for a city where public transport has never been a strong suit. Throw a Super Bowl crowd on top of that and you have the scene currently playing out in La La Land.
TRAFFIC
The Big Lead

Snoop Dogg Caught Smoking Before Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg was part of Super Bowl LVI's epic halftime show on Sunday, joining Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. They turned in an incredible performance the masses on social media loved. An eagle-eyed cameraman caught Snoop "warming up" for the performance a few minutes before he went on.
NFL
TMZ.com

'Hollyweed' Sign Creator Slams 'Rams House' Overlay on Hollywood Sign

L.A.'s Super Bowl celebration deserves a big fat penalty flag ... at least according to the infamous "Hollyweed" vandal who says the city screwed up its Hollywood sign overhaul. As you know, the "Rams House" overlay went viral after the big game -- mostly because it took forever to complete...
NFL
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
