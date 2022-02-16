Rams Version of Hollywood Sign an Absolute Catastrophe

In honor of the Los Angeles Rams winning their first Super Bowl since their return to the City of Angels, the iconic Hollywood sign underwent some changes. Those changes were implemented today for the Rams' Super Bowl parade. Pictures are circulating, and I won't beat around the bush: this is a complete disaster. Utter catastrophe. An epic fail. A total calamity.

I see what the vision was. The execution was... flawed, we'll say.

The Hollywood Sign Changes To Honor The Los Angeles Rams Winning Super Bowl LVI / David Livingston/GettyImages

The Hollywood Sign Changes To Honor The Los Angeles Rams Winning Super Bowl LVI / David Livingston/GettyImages

I just really don't know how this got past the ideation stage. It is understandable that they aren't going to completely remove the Hollywood sign and instead opted for some kind of covering, I guess, but maybe don't do it if things get that complicated. It looks like gibberish. In an unbelievable twist of fate, somebody made a worse sign than BoJack Horseman's Hollywoo.