Never doubt the ingenuity of a child. Sometimes their ideas are better than yours. My 10-year-old son brought home a Nestle Tollhouse cookbook from his school library. It has a bunch of recipes for using their chocolate chips to help keep me fat because I have no willpower and very little discipline. It was my job, since my wife was working, to help him make the treats without destroying himself or the kitchen. The recipe Rockley chose was a peanut butter bar that used graham crackers crumbs to make the bars. My wife tried to get the already-pulverized-grahams but had to settle for whole crackers instead.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO