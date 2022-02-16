ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who suffered a stroke that left him unable to HUG anyone for eight years breaks down in tears while embracing his grandsons - after his daughter's students invented a tool to control his weak arm

By Lillian Gissen For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

A group of students teamed up to create a tool to help their teacher's father hug again, eight years after he suffered a stroke which left him unable to wrap his arms around his loved ones.

Kevin Eubanks, from Arkansas, has longed to embrace his family since stroke caused weakness in his left arm.

So his daughter, Emily Sisco - who is an occupational therapy assistant and adjunct professor at Arkansas State University - asked her students to create something that could help him.

The students - Lisa James, Larissa Garcia, Erica Dexter, and Casey Parsons, who are studying occupational therapy at the university - succeeded, creating a device called the HugAgain,

In a heartwarming video, Kevin breaks down in tears as he got to hug one of his grandsons.

'I love it,' he said, as he broke down in tears. 'I appreciate everything y'all have done. This is a dream of mine. This is the first time I've gotten to hug my boys' 
The HugAgain is quite simple, consisting of a Velcro strap that goes around Kevin's left arm.

He can then grab it with his other hand, and guide the weaker arm around another person to give them a hug.

Emily presented the invention to her dad - who burst into tears - and captured his emotional reaction on video, which she then posted to Facebook.

It has since gone viral, gaining more than four million views and tugging at the heart strings of many people around the world.

In it, Emily asked her dad what he missed most since having the stroke. At first he said fishing, before adding that he really wished he could hug his loved ones once again.

She then told him that his wish was about to come true.

'The Velcro's not on your skin so it shouldn't rub,' she explained to Kevin as she placed the device on his arm. 'It's a very soft material.'

He tested it out on one of his grandsons - putting his arms around the young boy and squeezing him tight, as he suddenly became overwhelmed with emotion.

'I love it,' he said, as he broke down in tears. 'I appreciate everything y'all have done. This is a dream of mine. This is the first time I've gotten to hug my boys.'

In the caption of the clip, Emily explained that she had showed her students a video of her dad completing daily activities such as dressing, getting ready in the bathroom, and preparing meals - before asking them to invent a piece of adaptive equipment that would make his life easier.

The students created a few different things for Kevin, but it was the HugAgain that made the most impact.

'The thought they put into each piece was so remarkable. They truly used their observation skills and clinical reasoning skills to help determine what would benefit my dad the most,' she gushed of her students.

'One of the last statements my dad made when speaking with the students was how he really missed hugging people with both of his arms.

'He said he didn’t feel like it was the same anymore now that he couldn’t. I had one group that took this one small statement and RAN with it.

'My dad now is able to do something that he never thought he would get to do again.

'And that my friends is Occupational Therapy. Taking what may seem is impossible and making it possible again.'

Speaking to Today Parents about the internet's reaction to the heartwarming video, Kevin said he thought so many people were moved by it due to the 'lack of human interaction' caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

'The lack of human interaction [has] people craving intimate touch,' he told them. 'Don’t ever take the little things for granted.

'I hope [the video is] encouraging people to never give up. I want them to see that after eight years of not being able to hug, I now can again, so don’t ever give up.'

HugAgain's official Facebook page describes it as an 'innovative piece of equipment that allows those with little to no strength in their upper extremity a chance to embrace their loved ones once again.'

The students are currently in the process of improving the design of the HugAgain, and revealed they now have plans to sell it to others in need once it is ready.

