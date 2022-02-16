ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Everything to know about taxes on cryptocurrency — and how much you need to pay

By Alexandra Markovich
 3 days ago
ALMOST half of American investors put money into cryptocurrency during the first half of 2021 - and it will affect their taxes.

Another 32% who hadn't done so said they planned to do it in the next six months, according to the 2021 survey by digital asset platform Bakkt.

Almost half (48%) of American investors put money in cryptocurrency in the first half of 2021 Credit: Getty

A cryptocurrency is a digital asset based on a network that is distributed across a large number of computers.

This decentralized structure allows them to exist outside the control of governments and central authorities, but the investments are risky.

Below we round up what you need to know for your tax return.

How is cryptocurrency taxed in the U.S.?

The IRS considers cryptocurrency holdings to be "property" for tax purposes.

It means your cryptocurrency is taxed in the same way as any other assets like stocks and gold.

How much you need to pay in crypto taxes

The amount you pay in taxes on cryptocurrency depends on the amount you bought the cryptocurrency for and how long you held it.

For example, if you buy $1,000 of cryptocurrency and sell it later for $1,500, you would need to report and pay taxes on the profit of $500.

This is also called a capital gain.

If you dispose of cryptocurrency and recognize a loss, you can deduct that on your taxes. This is also called a capital loss.

There are two types of capital gains and losses — long-term and short-term.

Typically, you'll pay less tax on a long-term gain than on a short-term gain because the rates are generally lower.

Short-term tax rates apply if you've owned the asset for less than a year.

These rates are the same as the ones you'd pay on your ordinary income, such as wages from a job.

Meanwhile, taxpayers will pay either 0%, 15% or 20% in capital gains tax on assets held for more than a year.

You can find out more in our guide.

What forms do I need to file?

When you are filing your tax return, you can use Form 8949 to reconcile your capital gains and losses, and then report them on Form 1040 Schedule D.

However, there are other things you will need too.

For example, you will need to know how much you paid for your crypto, how long you held it for and how much you sold it for.

You will also need receipts for each transaction.

So, it is important to get yourself organized as soon as possible because finding this paperwork last minute can be overwhelming and stressful.

You can also make errors and miss out on tax credits.

Time isn't easy to set aside, but it will save you money in the long run.

The tax filing season for 2021 began in January - with the IRS generally accepting tax returns until April 18.

We explain why Bitcoin's price went down in January.

Plus, we also reveal how Drake won over $1million after a huge Super Bowl Bitcoin bet.

