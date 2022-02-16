ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CU linebacker Nate Landman prepares to open eyes at NFL combine

By Troy Renck
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXiPL_0eGTQve100

ENGLEWOOD — It is a warm February afternoon in Colorado, about a John Elway spiral from the Broncos training complex.

Tucked away in a business district and next to a volleyball center sits Landow Performance where 30 football prospects are training to become pros. One of the most prominent is impossible to miss — former CU star Nate Landman. He is a chiseled 6-foot-3, 238 pounds, a blend of patience and purpose as he navigates the "longest job interview" of his life.

Landman finds himself in the window from the end of his college career until he heads to the NFL combine on March 2. Landman proved volcanic at CU, producing a glossy resume that included three 100 tackle seasons and a battery of honors, including all-conference four times.

Full interview: CU linebacker Nate Landman prepares to open eyes at NFL combine

With music thumping and weights clanking behind him, Landman talked with confidence about his upcoming audition in Indianapolis as he currently projects as a fourth-to-sixth round draft choice.

"I was able to put a lot of great film out there for a lot of years. Now, I want to prove people I am more athletic than they think I am," Landman said. "I am excited to shock a little bit of people and not only exceed their expectations but mine as well."

Landman served as a leader at CU, not only in production, but emotion. He served as a heartbeat, with coach Karl Dorrell saying prior to last season, "He's a catalyst. He's a guy that leads by not only what he says but also what he does. You wish you had 120 Nate Landmans on your team with that mentality."

For Landman, his path become interrupted. He was supposed to go through this experience a year ago. However, in CU's season finale against Utah in 2020 he ruptured his Achilles. The timing was awful, but it only hardened Landman's resolve.

"Once the injury happened I had to put my head down and focus on my career and what my future looked like," Landman said. "Luckily I had COVID year (of eligibility). I focused on returning to the player I was before the injury, if not even better. I think the people in my corner got me back to even better."

Landman, limited to seven games last season because of a shoulder injury, demonstrated those skills at the recent Shrine Bowl for draft hopefuls. He showed good instincts, awareness and the football acumen to call out plays and position teammates. He is a landshark on run plays, devouring ball carriers. This skill can help him at the next level where tackling has become a lost art.

He embraces the physical nature of the sport.

"The game brings it out of me. I feel at home when I am playing. I am super comfortable because I have played it so much, a lot of things feel like second nature," said Landman, who is tied for fifth all-time at CU with 409 tackles. "My true competitive self comes out."

Football was not the obvious path for Landman. He was born in Zimbabwe in southern Africa. His father Shaun played rugby for the University of Cape Town and represented his country in international competitions. However, when the family moved to the states when Landman was 4, the son soon gravitated in a different direction.

"I started playing football when I was 7. I figured out I was aggressive and liked tackling. I am the youngest of two brothers (behind Brendan, a college football player) and I had to keep up. With my dad playing rugby, I learned stuff from him and he has made me take that next step as a football player," Landman said. "I love the life lessons that football has taught me growing up, the friendships I have made. There’s other contact sports, but not like football. I am just a contact guy. I love being a linebacker. It’s the sport I was bred to play."

Landman first took to linebacker when watching Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher. As he advanced in his playing career, Landman studied Luke Kuechly, modeling his preparation after the Carolina Panthers star. Now, he prepares to take that next step into the professional ranks. Landman feels ready. He is training six days a week, diligently following a balanced meal plan, using the recovery center and getting plenty of sleep.

There are no "wasted days" when it comes to the combine, a taxing assessment of talent, personality and knowledge.

"You have to be confident in your ability and training and have your body fall back on that. You do so many things on repeat so when go to combine it’s second nature so it allows your body to stay loose. You are prepared to compete like a game," Landman said. "There’s definitely that nervous excited energy that flows though. I am used to playing in front of thousands of people so I don’t think it will be much of a problem."

What becomes obvious talking to Landman is how much he wants this. Some pursue professional sports as accidental tourists, excelling at something that is not their passion. That is not the case with Landman.

"The NFL has been a dream of mine. You hear about the statistics, how it’s so not in your favor. To be in this position, I am super blessed. The Lord gifted me with so many things. I do believe I belong in the league. It’s the dream. I want to do it for me, my family, my family in the future, just so many reasons. It’s the end goal. I have been working for that since I was 7 years old," Landman said.

"Football is great. It’s the best sport. It’s kind of the only sport where train all year for only 12 opportunities. The reward is definitely worth all the work. If you don’t love the game it won’t love you back."

    Comments / 0

    Related
    The Spun

    Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

    Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
    NFL
    ClutchPoints

    Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

    Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
    NFL
    The Spun

    A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

    When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
    NFL
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Colorado State
    State
    Utah State
    The Spun

    Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

    Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
    NFL
    thecomeback.com

    Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

    Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
    NFL
    The Spun

    Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

    After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
    NFL
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Brendan
    Person
    Nate Landman
    The Spun

    Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

    Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
    NBA
    The Spun

    NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

    The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
    NFL
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Nfl Combine#Panthers#College Football#Bears#American Football#Cu#Englewood
    Daily Beast

    Brian Flores to Join Steelers as Linebackers Coach Despite Ongoing NFL Lawsuit

    Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL just took a surprising turn as the Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that the former Miami Dolphins head coach is joining their staff. For the 2022 season, Flores will begin working with the Steelers as the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. “I am...
    NFL
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NFL Teams
    Denver Broncos
    NewsBreak
    NFL
    NFL Teams
    Carolina Panthers
    NewsBreak
    Football
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    MMAmania.com

    Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

    Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
    UFC
    The Spun

    Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
    COLLEGE SPORTS
    The Spun

    Tennessee Titans Player Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police Last Night

    Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports. The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.
    NASHVILLE, TN
    FanSided

    WEEI has wild take on Patriots trading Mac Jones for star QB

    Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
    NFL
    Denver7 News KMGH

    Denver7 News KMGH

    7K+
    Followers
    2K+
    Post
    2M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy