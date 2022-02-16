1 player from each NL West team for the White Sox to trade for

The Colorado Rockies have long been familiar with utility and super utility players with varying degrees of success. When you think of a Rockies utility man many faces potentially come to mind: Pat Valaika, Daniel Descalso, Jonathan Herrera, Cristhian Adames, Jordan Pacheco, Jamey Carroll, and most recently Garrett Hampson. Hampson, Carroll, and Herrera have all been successful as utility men for the Rockies, but now over 20 years ago the Rockies had their ultimate role player. Terry Shumpert played five seasons with the Rockies starting in 1998 as one of the team’s first “true” super utility men. Shumpert was so successful in this role that MLB.com’s Thomas Harding named him one of the franchise’s top five bench players of all time—along with noted bats John Vander Wal, Seth Smith, and Ryan Spilborghs—despite his prowess not necessarily being at the plate.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO