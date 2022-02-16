ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

1 player from each NL West team for the White Sox to trade for

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Giants The Chicago White Sox and San...

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

What to Expect From White Sox Setup Man Aaron Bummer in 2022

What to expect from Aaron Bummer in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Rick Hahn will be among the first to tell you that there's an awful lot of volatility in relief pitching from one year to the next. Hahn, though, is the same guy who gave a long-term...
MLB
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: February 15

The White Sox, badly needing a competent first baseman, got Arnold “Chick” Gandil from Cleveland for $3,500. (Exactly one year earlier, Gandil had been purchased by Cleveland from the Washington Senators for more than double the price, $7,500 ... Gandil had his worst season to date in 1916.) Interestingly, Gandil had his greatest success in Washington, but had began his career with an awful season with the White Sox, in 1910.
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Bummer is so important to the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox enjoyed having an outstanding pitching staff in 2021. The starting pitching rotation did their job and then some as they were one of the best in the American League. The bullpen had a few strange moments but they were certainly good as well. One reason that...
MLB
Time Out Global

Check out the promotional items you can score at White Sox games

The opening day of the latest Major League Baseball season is set for March 29, despite the fact that team owners have locked out MLB players from team facilities as they attempt to hash out a new collective bargaining agreement between the players' union and the league. Spring training seems to be delayed and the two sides don't appear to be closing in on a new agreement, according to the latest report from ESPN. But that hasn't stopped the White Sox (and the Cubs) from trying to sell tickets to games during the upcoming season as its currently scheduled.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mcgee
FanSided

White Sox: History could limit Chicago’s outfield options

The White Sox have a history of bungling free agent options at outfield. Are they destined to repeat their mistakes once the MLB lockout thaws?. The MLB lockout isn’t necessarily “good” for anyone in baseball, but in the spirit of finding silver linings, the two-month hiatus could be a chance for troubled teams to collect and reflect.
MLB
calltothepen.com

Rob Manfred, MLB owners continue to stick it to MiLB

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB owners (in their most recent proposal to the MLBPA) have asked (in Passan’s words) “for the ability to eliminate hundreds of minor league playing jobs.”. Passan later provided an update on Twitter that previous offers also had this on the table...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers: Kenta Maeda Laments MLB Using Universal DH

The one thing MLB and the MLBPA can agree on is implementing the universal DH for 2022 and beyond. It won’t be official until the new CBA is completed, which, could be a while, but the news certainly made waves. One Dodgers pitcher bragged about his now unbreakable career...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl West#The White Sox
MLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: MLBPA and owners set to meet today for CBA negotiations

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: Ryne Sandberg and Shawon Dunston together

Lately, I’ve posted a lot of Ryne Sandberg and Shawon Dunston sleuthing photos from the 1980s here. Here, you see the two men in a much more recent photo at Wrigley Field, obviously long after their playing days ended. I carefully cropped this photo so that I didn’t give...
MLB
FanSided

Phillies players testify to receiving opioids from Angels staffer Eric Kay

Current and former Philadelphia Phillies players testified to receiving opioids from disgraced Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay. Ahead of Thursday’s closing arguments in the United States vs. Eric Kay, five MLB players testified that Kay provided them with opioids during their tenures with the Los Angeles Angels. The disgraced former Angels communications director is being charged with several felony counts in the tragic death of Tyler Skaggs, the pitcher who passed away in 2019 from an overdose while in Texas with his team for a series against the Rangers.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Most underrated player on each National League team heading into 2022

We recently took a look at the most underrated player on each American League team heading into 2022, now we take things over to the National League. The Atlanta Braves were able to put together a roster of scrappers that took them straight to the World Series in 2021, ultimately taking home the trophy after finishing just 88-73 during the regular season.
MLB
giants365.com

Four Giants prospects make Kiley McDaniel’s top 100 list

His take on the San Francisco Giants prospects differs a little bit from most of the lists we've seen this offseason. While most prospect lists see a massive gap between the team's consensus No. prospect — shortstop Marco Luciano — and the rest of the organization's top prospects, McDaniel sees things as being more bunched up.
MLB
Purple Row

Terry Shumpert was the ultimate Rockies super utility man

The Colorado Rockies have long been familiar with utility and super utility players with varying degrees of success. When you think of a Rockies utility man many faces potentially come to mind: Pat Valaika, Daniel Descalso, Jonathan Herrera, Cristhian Adames, Jordan Pacheco, Jamey Carroll, and most recently Garrett Hampson. Hampson, Carroll, and Herrera have all been successful as utility men for the Rockies, but now over 20 years ago the Rockies had their ultimate role player. Terry Shumpert played five seasons with the Rockies starting in 1998 as one of the team’s first “true” super utility men. Shumpert was so successful in this role that MLB.com’s Thomas Harding named him one of the franchise’s top five bench players of all time—along with noted bats John Vander Wal, Seth Smith, and Ryan Spilborghs—despite his prowess not necessarily being at the plate.
MLB
FanSided

The most legendary Phillies third basemen of all time

Who are the greatest third basemen in Philadelphia Phillies franchise history?. In the long and storied history of the Philadelphia Phillies, there have been quite a few legendary players. Since MLB is still locked out and teams can’t sign anyone new or make trades, we’re looking back at the most...
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Third Basemen in the NL West

Last season, who was the best third baseman in the NL West? Let’s narrow our candidates to those who are known to be returning to the NL West, and to those who played at least 100 innings at third base last season. That leaves nine players. We need to...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy