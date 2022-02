First Things First co-host Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to play 'Great Take or Let's Debate' on the biggest NBA headlines. They discuss whether it is time for the Los Angeles Lakers to shop Anthony Davis in the offseason and return to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. Broussard breaks down whether the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers won the blockbuster trade. He expresses his concerns with Harden in Philly, then debates whether Kevin Durant is a winner or not.

