Lake Park, IA (KICD)– Residents of Lake Park came out in full force Monday night to share their concerns on a proposed land development on the southeast side of Silver Lake. Developer Seth Hellinga, a native to Lake Park, is looking to build 63 two to three bedroom cabins on the land that currently serves largely as wetland. He told the City Council he has updated his proposal to do away with lots meant for camping based on community feedback.

LAKE PARK, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO