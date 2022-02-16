ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Tall Is Megan Thee Stallion?

By Natalie Morris
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Hot Girl" and "Cry Baby" rapper Megan Thee Stallion has taken the hip-hop world by storm since soaring into the spotlight after releasing her first Hot 100 single "Big Ole' Freak" in 2019, and fans around the world have fallen in love with her relatable persona and positive body image ever...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Megan Thee Stallion Just Pulled Off a Complete Chanel Look Like Only Megan Thee Stallion Can

Over the past three or so years, as Megan Thee Stallion’s star has continued to rise, seemingly so too has her interest in fashion. While in the early days of the Stallion revolution, Megan favored standards like a velour track suits or cut-off jean shorts, she has moved her attention to brands, both up-and-coming and established, to create a wardrobe fit for a queen of rap. While simultaneously sticking to her style ethos, the rapper has managed to integrate more high fashion brands into her rotation, even those that don’t seem to be in her wheelhouse at all, like Chanel. But Megan just proved she can make anything her own with her most recent look made up almost exclusively of the French brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Says Jeezy's Deceased Homie Is Haunting His House In New Song

Gucci Mane and Jeezy may have put their differences aside in front of the world when they took part in a Verzuz battle over a year ago but clearly, at least for Gucci, the beef is still active. On his brand new single release for "Rumors," the Atlanta rap veteran name-drops Pookie Loc, Jeezy's deceased friend, who Gucci was accused of killing in May 2005.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thee#Harper S Bazaar#The Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Pushes It Real Good on Salt-N-Pepa-Sampling ‘Flamin’ Hottie’ Song

Megan Thee Stallion takes product placement to the next degree in her new single, “Flamin’ Hottie,” which dropped on Friday morning (Feb. 4). The nearly two-minute song that prominently samples Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic 1988 hit “Push It,” while also paying homage to Stallion’s scorching brand, is a tie-in to the rapper’s upcoming Super Bowl LVI commercial for Frito-Lays’ Flamin’ Hot chip line.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Busta Rhymes, Jay Electronica & DJ Kay Slay Told Papoose He Can't Retire From Rap: 'Ooh This Like A Gang?'

Exclusive – When Papoose said he was retiring from rap during an interview with the HollywoodLife podcast last February, even his wife Remy Ma didn’t believe him. In fact, she bet $1,000 the Brooklyn native would release new music again. In what was intended to be his final curtain call, the 43-year-old MC released a full-length album every month for 12 months throughout 2021.
HIP HOP
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy