Wendy Williams Show merch goes on sale before Sherri Shepherd ‘permanently takes over’ for ailing host

FANS of The Wendy Williams Show may want to grab some show swag while they still can.

As the ailing host continues to be further ostracized from her own talk show, everything at her personal online gift shop is now discounted.

A note on the site urges shoppers: "TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR WINTER SALE!!! ALL ITEMS ARE DISCOUNTED -15% OR MORE! ORDER NOW WHILE SUPPLY LASTS!"

The shop site itself is already relatively barren, offering only seven items for sale.

The merch includes a trio of shirts, a portable drink carafe, a coffee mug, a mask featuring her so-called favorite line, "How you doin'?" and a hand held custom fan with white LED lights that reads “How You Doin’?” when turned on.

CELEBRITY REPLACEMENTS

Wendy, who continues to be plagued by health-related complications, has been missing from her eponymous show since the start of the season.

A rotations of celebrity guest hosts have been filling in for her, including fan favorite Sherri Shepherd.

Now, it looks like Sherri, 54, is set to become the "permanent guest host" as it seems the ailing star will "never return."

The Sun was first to exclusively report that Sherri was the frontrunner to officially take over as host from Wendy who last appeared on her show in July 2021.

According to TMZ, the daytime talk show is about to have Sherri become a consistent face on the program.

The outlet reveals that while the deal is not set in stone yet, it is expected to become official in the near future.

They also claim that producers behind the Wendy show are monitoring her health status in hopes that she will soon return. However, if she continues to falter, "then they would change the name of the show as early as September..."

When The Sun first revealed Sherri was ready to take over, a source shared: “The deal will be done in the next few weeks and announced in January.

"Sherri is the frontrunner, and staff thinks it's all but a done deal with her."

SHERRI'S SUPPORTERS

Sherri has also had support from viewers as the actress has received rave reviews from the public in the talk show host's absence.

One fan said at the time: "Sherri Shepherd is the greatest show host ever. hilarious! so much energy. great job."

Another chimed in: "No one else needs to host this show but Sherri Shepherd hands down."

Sherri, 54, first appeared as a guest host back in November and she has continued to gain in popularity- there's also been a rise in ratings.

JEALOUS WENDY?

One source previously told The Sun that Sherri winning over Wendy’s audience has become a thorn in the struggling host’s side.

As the insider put it: “Sherri is the closest to Wendy that her fans are going to get, and she’s funny!

“Wendy can't stand watching people fill in for her. She just can't, and especially someone like Sherri who is getting the love from her own audience."

The source added: "Wendy gets crazy jealous, and having to sit on the sidelines is eating her up but there's no way around it.

“The show must continue and when Sherri's on, the numbers go up."

HEALTH CONCERNS

Over the years, Wendy Williams disclosed details to her fans about her ongoing health issues.

She struggles with many things including Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism, which she was diagnosed with 19 years ago.

She has also struggled with sobriety following her separation from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, which caused her to check into rehab in 2019.

In 2021, Wendy tested positive for Covid-19 and was then rushed to the hospital for "psychiatric services."

WENDY'S WORDS

On November 8 of 2021, the talk show host gave her fans an update on Instagram and revealed that she is "making progress."

"As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected," Wendy told her fans.

She continued: "I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.

"I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there."

The media maven added: "I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back."

"Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. "

Wendy stated: "I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching."

While fans hoped Wendy would return and grace the stage soon, it may not be in the cards for the near future as she continues to have difficulties.

'NOT THE SAME'

A source close to the talk show told The Sun: “The spark is gone. That Wendy, who for ten years had that spark in her eyes, that cheeky grin and that little wink is not the same now.”

The insider continued: "She’s not always functioning like she used to be. She has days where she needs help eating, getting out of bed and getting dressed.

"Sometimes she goes out in a robe and without shoes on- the old Wendy would never have allowed herself to be seen out like that.”

