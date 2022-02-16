Primary ‘22 update

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Secretary of State’s office recently released the list of statewide candidates who met the February 2nd filing deadline to run in the 2022 primary election.

According to a news release on the Secretary’s webiste, the candidate filings — petitions requiring the signatures of a prescribed number of registered voters — will now be sent to the county boards of elections for signature verification. If a candidate’s filing meets the statutory requirements, the candidate will then be certified to be placed on the May 3rd primary election ballot. A directive from the Secretary of State was to soon be sent to the county boards informing them of their deadline to verify the petition signatures.

Ohio Senate and House candidates do not file with the Secretary of State, but instead filed with the board of elections in the most populous county in the contested district.

The following candidates filed petitions with the Secretary of State’s office by the filing deadline:

U.S. Senate

Republican: Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, J.D. Vance

Democrat: Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan, LaShondra Tinsley

Ohio Governor

Republican: Joe Blystone, Mike DeWine, Ron Hood, Jim Renacci

Democrat: John Cranley, Nan Whaley

Ohio Attorney General

Republican: Dave Yost

Democrat: Jeff Crossman

Ohio Auditor

Republican: Keith Faber

Democrat: Taylor Sappington

Ohio Secretary of State

Republican: John Adams, Frank LaRose, Terpsehore Maras

Democrat: Chelsea Clark

Ohio Treasurer

Republican: Robert Sprague

Democrat: Scott Schertzer

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice

Republican: Sharon Kennedy

Democrat: Jennifer Brunner

Ohio Supreme Court Justice

Republican: Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer

Democrat: Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas.