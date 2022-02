According to former American Pickers star Frank Fritz, a lot of the show wasn’t real. At least one part of the show was authentic, though. Fritz was a key part of the first 21 seasons of the popular reality show. Along with Mike Wolfe, the two drove across the country looking for antiques. Obviously, since the two spent a lot of time together, you’d think they were best buds. But when Fritz left the show after a falling out, he bared it all. According to him, the two weren’t really friends and had a rocky past. By the way he spoke about Wolfe and American Pickers, nothing about the show seemed genuine.

