How ‘The Power of the Dog’ DP Ari Wegner Used Lighting to “Evoke a Particular Time and Place”

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
When the Oscar nominations were announced Feb. 8, Ari Wegner became only the second woman ever to be nominated for an Academy Award in cinematography, for her haunting work on Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog . The film received a total of 12 nominations, including best picture and director for Campion (a record second directing nom for a woman; Campion’s first was for The Piano ).

“Nothing compares to hearing your name read out like this,” Wegner tells THR of the nomination. “It’s a wild experience.

“For any DP, it’s a dream come true, especially for those of us forging an unconventional path,” Wegner adds, citing Rachel Morrison, the first woman to be Oscar-nominated in cinematography, for Dee Rees’ Mudbound in 2018. “Rachel came before me, but I still felt like it’s a historic moment and hopefully a step toward breaking that ceiling more permanently — really smashing it.” For cinematographers who haven’t always seen themselves represented, she hopes that her nomination indicates that “crazy dreams are possible.”

During this whirlwind of an awards season, Wegner also became the first woman to be nominated for a BAFTA in cinematography and the second to earn an American Society of Cinematographers Award nomination in the feature film category. Making the awards-season rounds, she recently met Morrison. “We geeked out about cinematography and talked a bit about gender disparity,” she recalls.

Wegner — whose female colleagues and friends in the business include Mandy Walker, Nancy Schreiber, Amy Vincent and Ellen Kuras (who this year will become the first woman to receive the ASC Lifetime Achievement Award) — looks forward to when gender no longer is an issue. “The public discourse sometimes misses the mark in terms of what could help not just women but anyone that feels [shut out] of the film industry, be it [because of factors like] child care,” she says.

“I feel like the world’s still just starting to talk about it. Slowly, the conversation can become more holistic and actually get down to the realities of people’s day-to-day experience — why women either can’t get into or choose to end up leaving the film industry or find it hard to come back after an absence. There’s so many women working in camera departments, but there’s a lot less women who make it to shooting,” Wegner says.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Wegner admits to having a “pretty analog childhood” with “a strong interest in arts” before discovering her love for cinema as a teen. She went to film school and worked her way into the DP ranks. She took inspiration from filmmakers like Campion, particularly from such shorts as Passionless Moments and An Exercise in Discipline: Peel as well as 1993’s The Piano , for which Campion won a best screenplay Oscar and the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Wegner’s work as a DP has included William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth , Janicza Bravo’s Zola and Sebastián Lelio’s upcoming The Wonder . He first job with Campion was a commercial. “She doesn’t usually do commercials, but this one presented itself,” Wegner says. “What we learned was that we really enjoyed hanging out, and we shared the same aesthetics and enjoyed the shoot day, and we both love prep. … When Power of the Dog came up for her, I came to mind, and the rest is history.”

Describing Campion’s set as having a “family environment,” Wegner notes, “Jane gravitates toward good people who share her work ethic, her aesthetic and that she knows will find that balance of collaborative support and bring their own ideas as well.” That includes Wegner’s approach to lighting, where she aims to create a “familiar” atmosphere: “Whether that’s the feeling of a sunny winter morning — it’s cold but bright — or the feeling of a hot summer’s day when the sun’s just gone down and it’s still warm. When we tap into our own memories and emotions, something really unlocks. I love when lighting can evoke a familiar sense of time and place.”

Of the approach she and Campion took to the Montana-set The Power of the Dog — for which exteriors were lensed on New Zealand’s South Island and whose main house was a set in Auckland — Wegner says, “We both enjoy films where, as an audience, you feel actively engaged. That comes from films that don’t tell you specifically what to feel at every moment. We wanted to make a film that would draw people in, and we were hoping it would also mean you could watch the film a second time and it would still be engaging and maybe even hopefully different. … Embed the information and the clues and the nuance just below the surface. It’s accessible if you know where to look.”

This story first appeared in the Feb. 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

