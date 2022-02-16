Music legend Willie Nelson to perform in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Willie Nelson announced additional dates for his tour, including a stop in Simpsonville.
Nelson and family will perform at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville on Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m.
Tickets prices range from $29 to $325. To purchase a ticket, click here.
