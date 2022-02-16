ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

Music legend Willie Nelson to perform in Simpsonville

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSqDi_0eGTOhAz00

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Willie Nelson announced additional dates for his tour, including a stop in Simpsonville.

Nelson and family will perform at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville on Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $29 to $325. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Simpsonville, SC
Entertainment
City
Simpsonville, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy