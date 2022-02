Don’t you just love those viral videos of teachers being awesome? Like the one of Kathleen Fitzpatrick — Ms. Fitz — swishing a long jumper, which led to her third-graders at Holy Trinity School in Washington, D.C., getting hot chocolate. This weekend I repeatedly watched a clip of a special education teacher helping a student enjoy recess by holding him in his arms as they hopped on a trampoline and jumped rope. The joyous smile on the child’s face epitomizes everything that’s good about us when we are good to each other.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 DAYS AGO