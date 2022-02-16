ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo COVID-19 report: February 16th

By Kayla Brown
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive cases and patient death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 16, 2022.

According to the report, the patients were a fully vaccinated Tom Green County male in his 70s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County female in her 60s, and an unvaccinated Tom Green County female in her 70s.

So far, 537 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 345 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 192 were residents of other counties.

Active hospitalizations decreased since Tuesday’s report with 14 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County for Wednesday. On Tuesday, 16 patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Active cases of COVID-19 increased slightly since Tuesday’s report — from 731 active cases Friday, to 752 active cases today.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 16, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 16, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 16, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Feb. 16, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,667
Active cases: 752
Currently hospitalized: 14
New positives: 25
New deaths: 3
– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 537 (345 from Tom Green County and 192 from other counties)

