San Angelo COVID-19 report: February 16th
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive cases and patient death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 16, 2022.
According to the report, the patients were a fully vaccinated Tom Green County male in his 70s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County female in her 60s, and an unvaccinated Tom Green County female in her 70s.
So far, 537 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 345 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 192 were residents of other counties.
Active hospitalizations decreased since Tuesday’s report with 14 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County for Wednesday. On Tuesday, 16 patients were hospitalized with the virus.
Active cases of COVID-19 increased slightly since Tuesday’s report — from 731 active cases Friday, to 752 active cases today.
The full report is below.
Feb. 16, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,667
Active cases: 752
Currently hospitalized: 14
New positives: 25
New deaths: 3
– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 537 (345 from Tom Green County and 192 from other counties)
