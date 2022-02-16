ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Kevin Costner lobbies Utah for more tax rebates for films

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HklmO_0eGTNGZh00

Actor-director Kevin Costner is calling on Utah politicians to offer more tax rebates to films that choose to shoot in rural parts of the state.

Costner told the Deseret News that he has several movies he would like to film in Utah, but doing so will depend on the outcome of Senate Bill 49, which is currently under consideration in the Utah Legislature.

“My biggest hope is that the state backs SB49 and that dream becomes a reality,” he said. “I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies.”

Utah and other states have increasingly ratcheted up the size of incentives they offer to film and TV productions as part of efforts to compete for their business.

Utah currently offers up to 8.3 million dollars in tax rebates annually to productions that choose to film in the state.

Under the Utah Film Commission’s Motion Picture Incentive Programme, productions can be refunded 20-25% of the taxes they pay on direct production expenditures, including goods, services, wages and income, up to the maximum allowed amount.

Senate Bill 49 would lift the 8.3 million dollars cap for productions filmed in rural areas of the state. Republican State Senator Ron Winterton, the proposal’s sponsor, argues that increasing the size of incentives will draw more films to areas of the state with small, often tourism-reliant economies.

Proponents argue that production spending and the publicity from films shot in the state justify pouring tax revenue into incentive programmes, which draw from the state’s general fund.

Costner’s push comes years after his TV show Yellowstone moved most of its production from Utah to Montana after politicians there increased the size of that state’s incentive programme.

Costner’s lawyer told The Deseret News that he would likely choose not to shoot films including his upcoming Western Horizon in Utah unless the state offered more incentives.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kate Forbes: There is no extra money for Scotland from council tax rebate

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said the Scottish Government will not receive extra money as a result of the council tax rebate plan announced last week by the Chancellor. Ms Forbes referred to comments from Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, in which he said his administration will not receive extra funding, saying this echoes the position for Scotland.
ECONOMY
newschain

Ukrainian president seeks talks with Putin amid fears of imminent invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Vladimir Putin to meet him for talks amid increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mr Zelenskyy stressed the need for a peaceful resolution to the crisis, and said the Russian president could pick the location for the meeting.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Heading to University of Texas for Anniversary Celebration

‘Yellowstone’ star and Hollywood icon Kevin Costner will be the featured guest at an upcoming University of Texas celebration. Costner will make his way down to Tyler, Texas on April 2 to mark 25 years of the University of Texas Tyler Cowan Center. The event “An Evening with Kevin Costner” and will feature a moderated discussion with the entertainer. You can bet there will also be a “Yellowstone” story or two from Costner. Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew says the event will provide attendees with a memorable experience.
TYLER, TX
K96 FM

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Why the Cherokee Nation is offering rebates to film in Oklahoma

Native Americans have been depicted in film since the earliest days of Hollywood, but often in ways that pushed negative and offensive stereotypes. A sea change has occurred in recent years, with the success of Native-led film and TV film projects including Peacock’s sitcom “Rutherford Falls,” the drama “Wild Indian” and FX’s dramedy “Reservation Dogs.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho lawmakers pitch property tax rebates

BOISE, Idaho — It’s an economy of ideas at the statehouse as lawmakers work to find solutions to explosive growth in property tax rates. A new idea is being pitched at the statehouse, allowing local governments to send taxpayers rebates on their property taxes. “It would allow a...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Rebates: New Bill Provides $600 Million in Cuts and Rebates

New state legislation out of Idaho will guarantee $600 million in tax cuts and rebates to eligible citizens of the Gem State. Nearly two million Americans live in Idaho. Idaho’s governor has not signed the bill, yet, but he is expected to do so soon. All Idaho residents who filed a tax return in 2020 will receive the rebate. Republican lawmakers of the state call it the largest tax cut in the state’s history.
IDAHO STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Film and TV Tax Credit Race Is Getting Even More Competitive

American Horror Story arrived. Then came Veep. Legion and Ballers followed soon after, with The Flight Attendant close behind. Those TV shows all originally filmed outside of California but relocated after being granted tax breaks. Since 2015, 28 TV shows have moved to California from other locales at least in part because of financial incentives aimed at halting the steady march of productions fleeing Hollywood in favor of areas with more cost-effective tax credits. The incentives attracted Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul to New Mexico, Jurassic World and Now You See Me to Louisiana, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

All about Eve – how Muirhead completed journey from junior glory to Olympic gold

Eve Muirhead was eight years old when her father Gordon served as alternate on the Scotland team that swept to the world men’s curling title in Moncton, Canada in 1999. Born into such a renowned curling family – her brother Thomas would win a world junior crown in 2013 – it seemed inevitable that Muirhead would seek to follow in her father’s footsteps – and ultimately surpass his achievements with her Olympic triumph in Beijing on Sunday.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Senate Bill#The Deseret News#The Utah Legislature#Sb49#Republican
newschain

Adolf Eichmann trial prosecutor dies aged 94

Gabriel Bach, a prosecutor in the 1961 trial of notorious Nazi Adolf Eichmann who went on to serve on Israel’s Supreme Court, has died aged 94. The Israel Judiciary Authority announced his passing but did not provide a cause of death. Mr Bach served as a state’s attorney during...
POLITICS
newschain

Nigel Clough critical of refereeing in Mansfield draw at Newport

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough blamed the referee for his side being pegged back by Newport in a tempestuous 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade. Clough’s men deservedly led 1-0 through a Josh Pask own goal midway through the second half before John-Joe O’Toole was sent off and Sky Bet League Two top scorer Dom Telford levelled from the penalty spot eight minutes from time.
SOCCER
newschain

PM: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be biggest war in Europe since WWII

Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine would lead to the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War, the Prime Minister has warned. Boris Johnson said he wanted people to “understand the sheer cost in human life” that an incursion into Ukraine would bring, with casualties on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, as he continued to urged Moscow to engage in peace talks.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Movies
newschain

Rapper Dave’s O2 arena concerts postponed after Storm Eunice damage

Rapper Dave’s upcoming O2 arena concerts have been postponed after parts of the London venue’s roof was ripped off by Storm Eunice. In footage shared on social media, the venue’s white roof covering could be seen flapping in the high winds after parts of it were torn away from supporting ribs during the storm on Friday.
MUSIC
newschain

Shelling hits eastern Ukraine amid escalating fears of Russian invasion

Hundreds of artillery shells have exploded along the contact line between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists, and thousands of people evacuated eastern Ukraine, further increasing fears that the volatile region could see a Russian invasion. Western leaders have warned that Russia is poised to attack its neighbour, which is surrounded...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy