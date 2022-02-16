Hanover Area School District uses therapy dog to help students in need

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Being a student these days has been far from easy trying to learn during a pandemic. It’s why a local school district is glad to have a four-legged helper on staff to make the school day a bit easier.

He comes skidding through the door like he’s late for work. But the timing couldn’t be better for a therapy dog named Barney at Hanover Area School District

“He’s the great equalizer here in the district bringing lots of people together and calming a lot of anxieties in this post-COVID world,” stated Karen McHale, Special Education Supervisor, Barney’s Owner/Handler.

Barney is a 10-month-old English Labrador Retriever who, last fall, started visiting students like 7th grader Mackenzie Berry.

“Whenever I see him he literally makes me happy whenever I’m having a bad day,” said Mackenzie Berry, a 7th Grader at Hanover Area School District.

“Sometimes I’m mad and stuff but when I, like, touch him it just makes me, like, feel better,” explained Kenneth Roman, 7th Grader at Hanover Area School District.





“Whenever Barney walks into the room, I see a lot of people’s faces light up and be happy and they just glow,” said Mikayla Rodriguez, 7th Grader at Hanover Area School District.

That’s the whole idea for students whether they’re in life skills or like here in this 7th-grade literature class: put them at ease and make them better learners.

“I go through a lot of stress and anxiety but he makes me feel relaxed and calm down. He’s like my best friend,” stated Lilly Thomas, a 7th Grader at Hanover Area School District.

It’s not just Hanover Area High School that Barney visits. He also makes the rounds at the district’s four elementary schools. He’s just one of a few therapy dogs at any local district.

Barney has also visited various school events.

“You know, it’s always great to bring a smile to someone’s face and I’m happy that he has this opportunity to help bring us all together in a world of madness right now,” explained McHale.

Whether it’s staff members.

“He makes my day,” said Lisa Kitchen, Administrative Assistant at Hanover Area School District.

Or students.

“Me personally? I just love him. Like, that’s just what he does. It makes people love him,” explained Zavier Teron, 7th Grader at Hanover Area School District.

