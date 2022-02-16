ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Hanover Area School District uses therapy dog to help students in need

By Mark Hiller
 3 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Being a student these days has been far from easy trying to learn during a pandemic. It’s why a local school district is glad to have a four-legged helper on staff to make the school day a bit easier.

He comes skidding through the door like he’s late for work. But the timing couldn’t be better for a therapy dog named Barney at Hanover Area School District

Knoebels announces opening date for 2022, offers hiring incentives

“He’s the great equalizer here in the district bringing lots of people together and calming a lot of anxieties in this post-COVID world,” stated Karen McHale, Special Education Supervisor, Barney’s Owner/Handler.

Barney is a 10-month-old English Labrador Retriever who, last fall, started visiting students like 7th grader Mackenzie Berry.

“Whenever I see him he literally makes me happy whenever I’m having a bad day,” said Mackenzie Berry, a 7th Grader at Hanover Area School District.

“Sometimes I’m mad and stuff but when I, like, touch him it just makes me, like, feel better,” explained Kenneth Roman, 7th Grader at Hanover Area School District.

“Whenever Barney walks into the room, I see a lot of people’s faces light up and be happy and they just glow,” said Mikayla Rodriguez, 7th Grader at Hanover Area School District.

That’s the whole idea for students whether they’re in life skills or like here in this 7th-grade literature class: put them at ease and make them better learners.

“I go through a lot of stress and anxiety but he makes me feel relaxed and calm down. He’s like my best friend,” stated Lilly Thomas, a 7th Grader at Hanover Area School District.

It’s not just Hanover Area High School that Barney visits. He also makes the rounds at the district’s four elementary schools. He’s just one of a few therapy dogs at any local district.

Barney has also visited various school events.

“You know, it’s always great to bring a smile to someone’s face and I’m happy that he has this opportunity to help bring us all together in a world of madness right now,” explained McHale.

Whether it’s staff members.

“He makes my day,” said Lisa Kitchen, Administrative Assistant at Hanover Area School District.

Or students.

“Me personally? I just love him. Like, that’s just what he does. It makes people love him,” explained Zavier Teron, 7th Grader at Hanover Area School District.

Luzerne County, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pets
WBRE

Veteran’s Voices: Vet Connect

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Helping connect local veterans with the specific services they need is the goal of a four-year-old organization. In this week’s Veteran’s Voices, Eyewitness News features ‘Vet Connect’ a program designed to cut to the chase for the hundreds of thousands of veterans who call Pennsylvania home In many ways, this website […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Coroner releases name of toddler struck and killed by vehicle in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County coroner has identified the 2-year-old boy struck and killed by a vehicle in Scranton Thursday morning. Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland says Kayden Zvolensky, 2, of Throop died as a result of a head trauma he sustained during the crash on Dorothy Street near Isaac Tripp Elementary […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

