Grocery-anchored shopping center near West Palm Beach sells for $21M

Hernandez Development, LLC has broken ground on a 119,000-square-foot self-storage facility with drive-thru loading on the famous coast-to-coast US Route 30 in Oswego, Illinois. The project will feature 983 climate-controlled self-storage units, 29 covered RV/Boat spaces and 16 open RV/Boat spaces and is surrounded by a dense, rapid-growth residential area with supporting retail and professional services. Located at 1945 Wiesbrook Road, the site is situated 36 miles southwest of Chicago, the third largest metropolitan city in the United States, in Kendall County, ranked as one of the fastest-growing counties and a place of rapid job growth. This suburb has considerable in-fill residential development with US Highway 30 as a main east west thoroughfare to busy commercial and retail marketplaces. “This project will execute on an accelerated speed-to-market strategy with units available by the end of 2022 to service the high demand and significant planned growth of new multi-family communities in the Kendall County submarket. Chicago is a new market for us but one that our team has deep connections in” said Robert Cerrone, Director of Development for Hernandez. “The outstanding location of this project combined with the strong track record of our development team and CubeSmart Self Storage Management assures the success and highest levels of performance on this project so we feel very confident about it.” Malvern, Pennsylvania-based CubeSmart Self Storage Inc. will operate the facility. Cubesmart Self Storage operates over 1,200 self-storage properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C. The company's properties are comprised of approximately 700,000 units and over 358 million square feet of rentable storage space, offering customers a wide selection of affordable and conveniently located and secure storage solutions across the country, including personal storage, boat storage, RV storage and business storage. South Florida-based Hernandez Development, LLC is celebrating their 20-year anniversary this year. They offer a full range of commercial real estate services including ground up development, asset management, construction and development management services. “It’s always been a long-term strategy for us to expand geographically outside of Florida, including the Upper Midwest. We are excited about the opening of our Chicago office and our first ground up development deal in the area” commented Alex Hernandez, President of Hernandez Development. “We are committed to improving the local communities we build in by fostering partnerships with area businesses, community leaders and our neighbors to create best-in-class, sustainable products that enhance the communities we live and work in. We plan to continue using that strategy as a guiding principle as we expand into new markets.” -end- About Hernandez Established in 2002, Hernandez Development, LLC and Hernandez Construction, LLC provide a full range of commercial construction management and development services. With over 10 million square feet in its portfolio, the company has a proven track record of success in bringing innovative solutions to create projects that yield long-term value for its client's while enhancing the communities in which they serve. The company’s headquarters are located at 301 E Las Olas Boulevard, Suite 200 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a satellite office at 530 N. Lake Shore Drive, Suite 2903 in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.hernandezdevelopment.com or call 954-712-1011.

OSWEGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO