Today, this Wednesday, marks the one year anniversary of that Wednesday before that weekend. Wednesday, Feb. 10, I canceled my planned trip to Ft. Lauderdale. Kevin and I were going to fly out Friday and stay over Valentine’s Day, but on that Wednesday the first of two cold fronts moved through bringing a drop in temperatures and wintry conditions to our northern counties. Clearly, Southeast Texas wouldn’t escape the arctic beast lumbering toward the state. A winter storm watch was soon raised for Sunday, Feb. 14, and we all prepared for the big freeze (having no real idea just how “powerless” we would be). We went on high alert.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO