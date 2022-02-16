ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Synagogue Hostage Taker Wanted Drugs, 'Machine Gun' Before Standoff: FBI

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FBI said that Henry "Michael" Williams sold Malik Faisal Akram "a machine gun or a weapon that contains a large number of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSA

DHS warns of copycat attacks after hostage standoff in Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: A law enforcement vehicle sits in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 16, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. All four people who were held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue have been safely released after more than 10 hours of being held captive by a gunman. Yesterday, police responded to a hostage situation after reports of a man with a gun was holding people captive. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Colleyville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Colleyville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hostage#Guns#Synagogue#Ktvt#Congregation#Rabbi#Npr
Rolling Stone

They Were Convicted of Scamming $18 Million in Covid Relief Loans. Now, the FBI Can’t Find Them

A California real estate broker has fled the authorities rather than reporting to serve prison time for her part in a massive family Covid-loan fraud scheme — making her the third convict in the group of eight to go on the lam.  In Nov. 2020, Tamara Dadyan, then 39, was indicted, along with her husband, his brother, and his brother’s wife, for trying to submit at least 35 fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $5.6 million in Covid relief money meant to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic-driven lockdown.  Several months later, in March 2021, a cousin of Dadyan’s and three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

More Than 200 Pounds of Cocaine Found During Traffic Stop

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi sheriff's deputies found more than 200 pounds of cocaine and arrested two men after pulling over a large passenger bus on an interstate. A Rankin County sheriff's deputy stopped the bus on Friday on Interstate-20, WAPT-TV reported. “The driver and co-driver were extremely nervous,...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman sentenced to 21 years for fatal hotel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman pleaded guilty this week for a hotel shooting in the airport area, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Officials say Shamika Fifer, 33, and her male friend, David Wooten, went to the Garden Inn on Lamar and American Way on Aug. 6, 2018, to confront a woman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Miami Herald

Jail gets fax ordering inmate’s release — from his girlfriend, Mississippi cops say

A Mississippi woman is behind bars after police accused her of faxing fake documents to get her boyfriend out of jail. Stephanie House, 28, of Tupelo was arrested and charged with forgery on Thursday, Jan. 20, after authorities said she sent fake sentencing documents ordering her boyfriend’s release, according to The Daily Journal, citing the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
799K+
Followers
83K+
Post
753M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy