Synagogue Hostage Taker Wanted Drugs, 'Machine Gun' Before Standoff: FBI

A California real estate broker has fled the authorities rather than reporting to serve prison time for her part in a massive family Covid-loan fraud scheme — making her the third convict in the group of eight to go on the lam. In Nov. 2020, Tamara Dadyan, then 39, was indicted, along with her husband, his brother, and his brother’s wife, for trying to submit at least 35 fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $5.6 million in Covid relief money meant to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic-driven lockdown. Several months later, in March 2021, a cousin of Dadyan’s and three...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO