Not long ago, the South African designer Thebe Magugu consulted a local healer who “reads” bones and other objects in the same way someone might read tea leaves. Magugu requested she ask the ancestors what was next for him. But before she could respond, he stopped her: “It made me too nervous, for some strange reason.” Magugu couldn’t yet know that he was on the brink of creating one of his most personal collections to date. Frazzled by the demands of modern life, he temporarily left his home in Johannesburg for the city of Kimberley—where he grew up devouring international fashion magazines—and rewound the cassette of his life. “I was feeling so bogged down,” he says. “I wanted to look at something that gave me joy. And that was my family.”

