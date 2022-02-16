ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

EU border agency to help Cyprus with migrant repatriations

The chief of the European Union’s Frontex border agency said Wednesday that the repatriation of migrants is Cyprus’ “most urgent need” and that his organization is ready to facilitate flights to return home people who had asylum claims rejected in Cyprus.

Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri said after talks Wednesday with Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris that the small east Mediterranean island nation faces an “extraordinary challenge” that requires “extraordinary support” from Frontex amid increased migrant arrivals that the government says has stretched its ability to cope.

Leggeri said Frontex can bring in consular officials from foreign countries to confirm the identity of migrants and obtain permission to repatriate them. He said the agency can also organize flights directly from Cyprus, or with the assistance of other EU members.

“I realized even more the challenge that Cyprus is facing,” Leggeri said.

Nouris repeated that the vast majority of asylum-seekers reaching the island are channeled through Turkey to the ethnically divided island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north.

Some 85% of migrant arrivals cross a porous, United Nations-controlled buffer zone to apply for asylum in the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aiming at union with Greece. Although Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, only the south enjoys full membership benefits.

Nouris said the EU recognizes the need to take concrete measures to control the flow of migrants across the buffer zone.

Migration pressures will be a key issue when EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas visits Cyprus later this week.

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

AFP

Godsend or 'ghetto': Syrian migrants flock to small Cyprus town

On the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, grappling with an influx of asylum seekers, the small town of Chlorakas has become the centre of tensions. Five kilometres (three miles) from the west coast city of Paphos, Chlorakas is home to 7,000 people, 1,700 of whom are asylum seekers.
SFGate

Protesters in Istanbul decry migrant deaths on Greek border

ISTANBUL (AP) — Hundreds of people in Istanbul marched to the Greek consulate on Saturday to protest the deaths of 19 migrants near Turkey’s border with Greece. Turkish authorities said they froze to death earlier this week after being illegally pushed back across the border by Greek guards. Athens has strongly rejected the accusation.
Person
Margaritis Schinas
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
