KCPD requests help recovering stolen vintage vehicles

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department requests the public's help recovering vintage vehicles that were stolen from a Westport garage last week.

According to KCPD, seven of the 10 stolen vehicles have already been recovered since Feb. 12, thanks to tips from the public.

The three vehicles still missing include a 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 white fastback with a red interior, a 1997 Chevrolet Corvette C5 silver coupe and a 2013 Porsche Boxer black convertible with tan leather.

Police ask anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.