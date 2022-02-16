ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded PHX officer released from hospital

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say the last of five officers hospitalized after being shot and wounded during an ambush and barricade situation at a home Friday has been released. A police spokesperson said Wednesday that the final officer to remain hospitalized is now recovering at home.

According to police, that officer was ambushed and shot multiple times when he was the first to arrive at the home. Four other officers were injured by shrapnel or ricochets during the ensuing barricade situation during which police have said the gunman died by suicide.

Police went to the home in response to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot.

