GVMH Recognized As One Of The Safest Hospitals In The U.S.

By Radford Media Group
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Valley Memorial Hospital has been recognized as one of the...

beckershospitalreview.com

AACN recognizes 188 hospital units for care quality

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses selected 188 hospital units nationwide as the winners of its 2021 Beacon Award for Excellence, the organization said Feb. 16. The award recognizes hospital units that use evidence-based practices to provide safe, patient-centered care. To be recognized, hospital units must meet various criteria in five categories:
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Inter Lake

Local hospitals recognized for rural health

Logan Health has been recognized as one of the top health care systems in the U.S. focusing on rural health. The recognition come from Chartis Group, a leading health care advisory and analytics firm. The group named Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital and Logan Health—Whitefish a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. It's the third consecutive year the hospitals have been named to the list. Each year, The Chartis Group utilizes 50 independent indicators to assess performance across eight pillars, a press release from Logan Health stated. The top performers are those that excel in...
KALISPELL, MT
MyChesCo

Chester County Hospital Ranks in the Top 1% Of U.S. Hospitals for 2022

WEST CHESTER, PA — For the third consecutive year, Chester County Hospital is ranked in the top 1% of hospitals in the United States for superior quality health care. Healthgrades, an online healthcare information company based in Denver, Colo., released its 2022 list of America’s Best Hospitals. The report is based on data collected from 2018 to 2020. Chester County Hospital was one of four hospitals in Pennsylvania to receive the America’s Best Hospitals Award. The rankings recognize the top 1, 2, and 5 percent of hospitals in the country.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Herald-Dispatch

Mountain Health Network hospitals recognized by Healthgrades for commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes

CHH among the top hospitals nationally for orthopedics; SMMC five-star recipient for defibrillator procedures and hip fracture treatment. Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) have both been recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. CHH is one of America’s...
HUNTINGTON, WV
