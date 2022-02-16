GVMH Recognized As One Of The Safest Hospitals In The U.S.

WEST CHESTER, PA — For the third consecutive year, Chester County Hospital is ranked in the top 1% of hospitals in the United States for superior quality health care. Healthgrades, an online healthcare information company based in Denver, Colo., released its 2022 list of America’s Best Hospitals. The report is based on data collected from 2018 to 2020. Chester County Hospital was one of four hospitals in Pennsylvania to receive the America’s Best Hospitals Award. The rankings recognize the top 1, 2, and 5 percent of hospitals in the country.
