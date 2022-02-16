ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US governors, Canadian premiers call for end to vaccine mandate

By Jason Redmond
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYSQK_0eGTL37500
Demonstrators against Covid-19 vaccine mandates fill the road during a protest near the US-Canada border in Surrey, British Columbia, on February 12, 2022 /AFP/File

A group of 16 US state governors and the premiers of two Canadian provinces on Wednesday called on the leaders of both countries to end the cross-border vaccine requirement that sparked protests and briefly closed trade routes.

Protests in which demonstrators at one point blocked border crossings and truckers have clogged the streets of downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks were sparked by rules mandating Covid vaccines to cross the US border.

In a letter released by the office of Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, a signatory, the state and provincial leaders said exemptions to the requirement should be reinstated for the sake of both countries' economies.

"The timing of your decision to terminate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions could not have been worse, as North America already faces grave supply chain constraints," the letter addressed to US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"These constraints, combined with increasing inflation, place significant burdens on the residents of Canada and the United States."

All 16 US governors who signed are members of the opposition Republican party. They were joined by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who has endorsed the truckers' convoy.

The trucker movement at its peak included blockades of a half dozen border crossings -- including a key trade route across the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, which was reopened after police cleared demonstrators over the weekend.

The US economy has struggled with decades-high inflation and shortages of components and workers, including truck drivers, over the past year, harming Biden's approval ratings. Canada saw its price increases hit a 30-year high last month.

Comments / 114

TruckOffBiden!
3d ago

Sure they do…because THE PEOPLE are waking up. All mandators are the enemy. If they mandate a death shot, they can mandate abortions. Snide comments welcome. Just remember what you said when you are starving, your home and business is gone and your life is in danger.

Reply(3)
88
aarii
3d ago

that's right...why spend your time fighting truckers when you can make the whole issue vaporize. if you want the shot, get as many as you feel like for all I care.

Reply(7)
38
Yessika Ramirez
3d ago

The scamdemic is DONE!!! People are fed up with the Socialist trying to take over. It’s just not going to happen. End ALL MANDATES NOW!!!

Reply
36
Related
Fox News

49 Republicans pledge to shut down government over federal vaccine mandates

Forty-nine Republicans signed a letter pledging to shut down the government over federal vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital first broke the news of the letter floating around Republican Hill offices last month. It was formally sent to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

‘We could lose everything’: Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves protest sites as Trudeau’s Emergencies Act threatens bank accounts and insurance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.
PROTESTS
Esquire

All-American Hell Is Breaking Out in Canada

A familiar sort of American hell is breaking out in Canada. Last week, a group of truckers banded together to protest COVID-19 measures, including compulsory quarantine upon return for any unvaccinated Canadian truckers who drive into the United States. (Thanks, Tucker. I never lived in a plague ship before.) From the BBC:
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
BigCountryHomepage

Thousands of U.S. Truckers to protest Vaccine Mandate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Truckers in the United States are getting ready to follow the lead of their Canadian counterparts and form a convoy that will travel from California to Washington D.C. This after 50,000 Canadian truck drivers formed a 45 mile convoy to Ottawa this week to protest the government’s vaccine mandate. The […]
EL PASO, TX
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Moe
Person
Jason Kenney
Person
Greg Gianforte
Person
Justin Trudeau
iheart.com

Justin Trudeau Is Losing His Grip On Controlling Canada

Canada is dealing with a major crisis but not the one you may be thinking that it is. The media will tell you that the Trucker Freedom Convoy is a threat to Democracy and an act of insurrection. However now the Emergency Act has been enabled by Canadian Prime Minister...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Republican Lawmaker Tells Protesting Canadian Truckers to Come to America After Trudeau Cracks Down

One day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to break up anti-vax protests shutting down Canadian cities and border crossings, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a Republican, attempted to recruit Canadian truckers to the U.S. “Quick note to Canadian truckers being fired and now targeted as ‘terrorists’ by your woke government: The USA has a trucker shortage AND a work visa program,” he wrote in a Tuesday tweet that included a link to the H-2B visa information page on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Economy#Mandates#Covid#Republican
Daily Mail

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls the Freedom Convoy an 'illegal blockade', says they don't have a right to block bridges and calls on the Canadian government to resolve the situation as soon as possible

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday slammed the 'Freedom Convoy' for its 'illegal blockade' of the Ambassador Bridge linking the United States and Canada, saying the protesting truckers were causing an economic crisis in her state. 'We are at an economic crisis in this moment because of this illegal blockade,'...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
fox40jackson.com

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
Fox News

Hannity predicts outcome of Canada's 'Freedom Convoy'

Sean Hannity predicted the truckers in Canada's "Freedom Convoy" will "win in the end" during Friday's opening monologue. "The cowardly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with government officials in Ontario … they're now threatening these peaceful protesters," Hannity said. "You know, the guys that were the heroes of the pandemic … with a massive $100,000 fines, one-year prison time — they want to seize their trucks and their licenses and pretty much destroy their lives."
ADVOCACY
AFP

AFP

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy