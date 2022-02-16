Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Honorary Captain for first HBCU Legacy Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named an Honorary Captain for the first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday, February 19 in New Orleans.

Mahomes and his “15 and the Mahomies” foundation made a multi-year partnership with the new bowl game set to be played at Yulman Stadium.

Mahomes will join Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founders Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris for the coin toss to start the game.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will put the nation’s best athletes from historically black colleges and universities on display for NFL scouts to see them up close and personal.

Over 60 NFL eligible players will take the field on Saturday in a bowl game that will be broadcast on NFL Network.

