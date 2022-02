EDITOR’S NOTE: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Latinos are the fastest growing of the racial and ethnic populations to join the U.S. military. They have a long history of serving in American wars, and returning from that service to fight for their rights. Latino veterans who served in WWII returned to signs in restaurants that read: “No dogs, Mexicans or Negroes allowed.”

