My Hero Academia finally brought Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka back together with an emotional reunion in the newest chapter of the series! Given just how much has happened in Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series ever since it kicked off the Final Act, Izuku and the other young heroes have had very little time to actually sit and absorb every traumatic event they have been through since the Paranormal Liberation Front War. This has been especially true for Izuku, who has been at the center of it all, and Ochaco, who has been hurting for Izuku this whole time.

